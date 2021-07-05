Indian Hume Pipe Company receives LoA for order worth Rs 257.60 crore

Indian Hume Pipe Company has received today the Letter of Acceptance for the work of about Rs.257.60 crores (including GST) from Madurai City Municipal Corporation.

The order is for dedicated water supply scheme for Madurai City Municipal Corporation for construction of distribution Network System (DI & HDPE), House service connections and Instrumentation for Madurai City Municipal Corporation Added Area-Package-4. The project is to be completed within 36 months.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 3 July 2021. Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 1.2% to settle at Rs 230.25 on Friday, 2 July 2021.

Indian Hume Pipe Company is engaged in the business of construction and maintenance of projects relating to water supply, irrigation, sanitation and sewerage systems and pipe manufacturing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)