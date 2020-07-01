CSB Bank revises MCLRs, Base Rate and Repo Linked Lending Rate

with effect from 01 July 2020CSB Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) applicable for various tenures with effect from 01 July 2020 as under -
Overnight MCLR - 8.20%
One Month MCLR - 8.30%
Three Month MCLR - 8.50%
One Year MCLR - 9.50%
The Base Rate has been revised from 10.25% p.a. to 9.50% p.a.
The Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been revised from 4.40% p.a. to 4.00% p.a.
