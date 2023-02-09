Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 65.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.70% to Rs 2148.99 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 65.85% to Rs 413.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.70% to Rs 2148.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1709.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2148.991709.6219.2215.94567.43363.39532.70328.12413.80249.50

