Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 65.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.70% to Rs 2148.99 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 65.85% to Rs 413.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.70% to Rs 2148.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1709.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2148.991709.62 26 OPM %19.2215.94 -PBDT567.43363.39 56 PBT532.70328.12 62 NP413.80249.50 66

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:37 IST

