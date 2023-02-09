Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 65.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.70% to Rs 2148.99 croreNet profit of Cummins India rose 65.85% to Rs 413.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.70% to Rs 2148.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1709.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2148.991709.62 26 OPM %19.2215.94 -PBDT567.43363.39 56 PBT532.70328.12 62 NP413.80249.50 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU