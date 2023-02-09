Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 57.37% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 182.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Equitas Holdings receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation
Equitas Small Finance Bank announces special interest rate offer on FDs
Puravankara Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Equitas SFB Q2 PAT soars to Rs 116 cr
-
Total Operating Income rise 18.00% to Rs 1063.39 croreNet profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 57.37% to Rs 170.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.00% to Rs 1063.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 901.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1063.39901.16 18 OPM %46.3141.34 -PBDT229.21146.31 57 PBT229.21146.31 57 NP170.13108.11 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU