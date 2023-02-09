JUST IN
Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 57.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.00% to Rs 1063.39 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 57.37% to Rs 170.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.00% to Rs 1063.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 901.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1063.39901.16 18 OPM %46.3141.34 -PBDT229.21146.31 57 PBT229.21146.31 57 NP170.13108.11 57

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:37 IST

