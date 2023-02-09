Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 57.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.00% to Rs 1063.39 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 57.37% to Rs 170.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.00% to Rs 1063.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 901.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1063.39901.1646.3141.34229.21146.31229.21146.31170.13108.11

