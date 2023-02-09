Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 4.46% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 79.19 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 4.46% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 79.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales79.1981.96 -3 OPM %35.4028.97 -PBDT21.1219.50 8 PBT7.307.64 -4 NP6.006.28 -4

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:37 IST

