Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 4.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 79.19 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 4.46% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 79.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.79.1981.9635.4028.9721.1219.507.307.646.006.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)