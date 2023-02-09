Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 4.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 320.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter
ITC says ITC Infotech incorporates subsidiary in Brazil
Indices edge lower, breadth negative
-
Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 79.19 croreNet profit of Virinchi declined 4.46% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 79.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales79.1981.96 -3 OPM %35.4028.97 -PBDT21.1219.50 8 PBT7.307.64 -4 NP6.006.28 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU