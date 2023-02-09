ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 33.92% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 38.76% to Rs 701.29 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank declined 33.92% to Rs 37.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 38.76% to Rs 701.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 505.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income701.29505.41 39 OPM %31.3843.04 -PBDT51.0375.04 -32 PBT51.0375.04 -32 NP37.4156.61 -34

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:37 IST

