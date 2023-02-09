ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 33.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 38.76% to Rs 701.29 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank declined 33.92% to Rs 37.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 38.76% to Rs 701.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 505.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.701.29505.4131.3843.0451.0375.0451.0375.0437.4156.61

