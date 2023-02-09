Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 46.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 99.79 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 46.31% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 99.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.99.7992.1314.5113.9515.3213.1013.6110.8510.527.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)