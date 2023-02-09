Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 46.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 99.79 croreNet profit of Mallcom (India) rose 46.31% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 99.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales99.7992.13 8 OPM %14.5113.95 -PBDT15.3213.10 17 PBT13.6110.85 25 NP10.527.19 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU