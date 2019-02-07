Astrazeneca Pharma India reports standalone net profit of Rs 29.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 67.41% to Rs 215.19 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India reported to Rs 29.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 67.41% to Rs 215.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 128.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales215.19128.54 67 OPM %18.99-8.43 -PBDT44.37-8.08 LP PBT40.59-11.81 LP NP29.09-10.35 LP

Thu, February 07 2019. 16:06 IST

