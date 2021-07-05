Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 5.77 points or 0.22% at 2675.02 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 3.56%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.74%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.19%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 4.18%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.62%), and Thermax Ltd (up 1.26%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 345.25 or 0.66% at 52829.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.7 points or 0.65% at 15823.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 213.13 points or 0.83% at 25780.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.66 points or 0.48% at 7945.31.

On BSE,2224 shares were trading in green, 1019 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

