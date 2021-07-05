IndusInd Bank gains after deposits rise 26% YoY in Q1 FY22

IndusInd Bank rose 1.17% to Rs 1021.80 after the bank's deposits increased 26% to Rs 2,67,629 crore as on 30 June 2021 from Rs 2,11,800 crore as on 30 June 2020.
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,05,737 crore as of 30 June 2021 compared with Rs 95,811 crore as of 31 March 2021.
Net advances of the bank rose by 7% to Rs 2,11,159 crore as on 30 June 2021 from Rs 1,98,069 crore as on 30 June 2020.
CASA ratio was at 42.1% as on 30 June 2021 as against 40.1% as on 30 June 2020 and 41.8% as on 31 March 2021.
IndusInd Bank caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. As on 31 March 2021, the bank has 2,015 branches/ banking outlet and 2,872 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country.
The bank reported 190.2% jump in net profit to Rs 875.95 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 301.84 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income during the quarter increased by 0.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 9199.48 crore.
