Volumes soar at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 July 2021.

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 23.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.21% to Rs.187.80. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.404.90. Volumes stood at 21.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd recorded volume of 32.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.39% to Rs.281.00. Volumes stood at 5.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd saw volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53921 shares. The stock increased 6.08% to Rs.709.80. Volumes stood at 58879 shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 21.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.70% to Rs.865.50. Volumes stood at 14.87 lakh shares in the last session.

