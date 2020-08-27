Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 30.18 points or 0.48% at 6273.94 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 4.03%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.08%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 1.68%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.16%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.98%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.97%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.76%), Adani Gas Ltd (down 0.67%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 3.39%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 3.16%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.4%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 88.52 or 0.23% at 39162.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.15 points or 0.16% at 11567.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.84 points or 0.4% at 15033.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 8.89 points or 0.18% at 5026.87.

On BSE,1368 shares were trading in green, 1353 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

