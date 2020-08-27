Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 10.55 points or 0.63% at 1661.77 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.55%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.01%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.9%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.04%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.84%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.52%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.51%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.5%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.5%).

On the other hand, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.88%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.87%), and BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.51%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 88.52 or 0.23% at 39162.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.15 points or 0.16% at 11567.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.84 points or 0.4% at 15033.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 8.89 points or 0.18% at 5026.87.

On BSE,1368 shares were trading in green, 1353 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

