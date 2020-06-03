JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Persistent Systems announces its collaboration with IBM

HUDCO receives downgrade in long term local and foreign currency issuer ratings
Business Standard

Vaibhav Global allots 26,912 equity shares under ESOP

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Vaibhav Global has allotted 26,912 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each on 03 June, 2020 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under VGL Employee Stock Option Plan (As Amended) - 2006.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 32,34,91,770 consisting of 3,23,49,177 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 19:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU