Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 44.55 points or 0.49% at 9126.71 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.66%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.14%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.16%),Vedanta Ltd (down 0.97%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 0.47%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.31%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.18%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.36%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 88.52 or 0.23% at 39162.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.15 points or 0.16% at 11567.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.84 points or 0.4% at 15033.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 8.89 points or 0.18% at 5026.87.

On BSE,1368 shares were trading in green, 1353 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

