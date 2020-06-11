OECD Expects Indian Economy To Contract At 3.7% This Fiscal

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has kept India's growth at -3.7% for the ongoing fiscal and warned that growth could drop further to -7.3% in the event of a second Covid-19 outbreak, according to its Economic Outlook (EO) released on Wednesday.

This was in sharp contrast to the 5.1% growth it had projected for FY21 in the interim EO in March. The latest report forecast a strong recovery in the coming fiscal to 7.9% in the 'single-hit' scenario versus an 8.1% rebound in the 'double-hit' Covid-19 scenario,stated the OECD.

