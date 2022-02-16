Currency In Circulation Up 8.2% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained by 0.70% on the week to stand at Rs 30.73 lakh crore as on February 11, 2022. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.60% on the week to Rs 38.20 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation moved up 8.2% on a year ago basis compared to 21.1% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 7.7% so far while the reserve money has gained by 6.1%.

