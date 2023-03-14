JUST IN
Business Standard

TCS launches TCS Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser

Capital Market 

As part of its Enterprise 5G Edge suite of solutions on Microsoft Azure

Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of its 5G-enabled solution, TCS Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser for the Microsoft Azure Private Mobile Edge Computing (PMEC) platform, to help companies in industries like manufacturing, oil and gas, consumer packaged goods, and pharmaceuticals transform production, harnessing AI and machine learning to make it more intelligent, agile and resilient.

TCS Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser is a composite AI solution for manufacturing and process plant operations that uses Microsoft Project Bonsai low-code, AI platform, for which TCS is a launch partner, to provide insights and information to plant operators for taking real-time and autonomous decisions. A part of TCS' Enterprise 5G Edge suite, the solution integrates with Microsoft Azure private MEC to help plant operators reduce waste, increase equipment uptime, and zero-out safety incidents.

The TCS solution does this by bringing together all core elements needed to build intelligent digital twins of the plants, systems, processes, and plant operation through the curation and reasoning of digitally captured domain and tacit knowledge. It delivers high-capacity compute capability with secure, reliable network connectivity at the production site, supporting self-monitoring, self-diagnosing, self-optimizing, and selflearning capabilities.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 13:04 IST

