D B Corp hikes ad rates by 20% on MY FM from Feb. 15

D B Corp (DBCL), a print media company announced a 20% increase in ad rates on MY FM across all its key markets with effect from 15 February 2022.
The key markets of MY FM has witnessed a strong uptick in growth, as economic activity is returning to normal after the second wave last year. In addition, the businesses across sectors are looking to increase their return on investment and get the most out of their advertising budgets.
MY FM, with mass appeal across key demographics in Tier-II and Tier-III markets has been a strong beneficiary of this increased demand. This significantly increased demand has resulted in an opportunity for MY FM to increase ad rates to reflect the strong positioning that MY FM commands in these markets.
D B Corp's consolidated net profit skid 12.6% to Rs 86.52 crore on a 10.4% increase in net sales to Rs 545.52 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of D B Corp slipped 0.12% to Rs 86.65 on BSE. D B Corp is lndia's largest print media company that publishes 5 newspapers in multiple languages across 12 states in India. The company's other business interests also span the radio segment through the brand 94.3 MY FM Radio station with presence in 7 states and 30 cities.
