D B Corp Ltd soars 2.12%, up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 118, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.8% in last one year as compared to a 48.86% gain in NIFTY and a 32.75% gain in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 15790.05. The Sensex is at 52712.67, up 0.65%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 3.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1821.45, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

