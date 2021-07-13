Sandesh Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Board of Rane (Madras) approves change in directorate
Rane (Madras) allots 8.49 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
Rane Holdings acquires further 7.71% stake in subsidiary - Rane t4u
Board of Rane Holdings approves change in directorate
Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 53.11% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, Atul Auto Ltd and Vardhman Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2021.
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, Atul Auto Ltd and Vardhman Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2021.
Sandesh Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 980.3 at 13-Jul-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 446 shares in the past one month.
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 200.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1068 shares in the past one month.
Rane Brake Lining Ltd surged 16.88% to Rs 1114.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1726 shares in the past one month.
Atul Auto Ltd exploded 16.15% to Rs 229.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22532 shares in the past one month.
Vardhman Holdings Ltd jumped 16.01% to Rs 3683.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 210 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU