Sandesh Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, Atul Auto Ltd and Vardhman Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2021.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, Atul Auto Ltd and Vardhman Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2021.

Sandesh Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 980.3 at 13-Jul-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 446 shares in the past one month.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 200.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1068 shares in the past one month.

Rane Brake Lining Ltd surged 16.88% to Rs 1114.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1726 shares in the past one month.

Atul Auto Ltd exploded 16.15% to Rs 229.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22532 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd jumped 16.01% to Rs 3683.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 210 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)