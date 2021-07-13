Ashok Leyland Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 126.2, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 150.4% in last one year as compared to a 48.83% jump in NIFTY and a 51.74% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.2, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 15786.45. The Sensex is at 52711.43, up 0.65%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has slipped around 2.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10438.2, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.6, up 0.32% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 150.4% in last one year as compared to a 48.83% jump in NIFTY and a 51.74% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

