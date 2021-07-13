SML ISUZU Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd and L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2021.

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd and L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2021.

SML ISUZU Ltd spiked 13.30% to Rs 679.25 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12336 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd soared 11.01% to Rs 3525.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2452 shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 185.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd rose 8.72% to Rs 818.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23815 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2292 shares in the past one month.

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd spurt 8.70% to Rs 493.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49725 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)