D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 188.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of D-Link India rose 188.07% to Rs 27.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 279.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 238.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

