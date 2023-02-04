JUST IN
D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 188.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 279.93 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 188.07% to Rs 27.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 279.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 238.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales279.93238.32 17 OPM %12.825.16 -PBDT37.6914.05 168 PBT36.4812.72 187 NP27.289.47 188

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:48 IST

