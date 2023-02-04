Skipper consolidated net profit rises 29.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.07% to Rs 444.85 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 29.74% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 444.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 400.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.444.85400.5010.1911.5923.1824.6511.8212.499.517.33

