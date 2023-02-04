Skipper consolidated net profit rises 29.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.07% to Rs 444.85 croreNet profit of Skipper rose 29.74% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 444.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 400.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales444.85400.50 11 OPM %10.1911.59 -PBDT23.1824.65 -6 PBT11.8212.49 -5 NP9.517.33 30
