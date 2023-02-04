Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 14.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 152.36 crore

Net profit of Ami Organics rose 14.43% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 152.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

