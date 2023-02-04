Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 14.43% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.40% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 152.36 crore

Net profit of Ami Organics rose 14.43% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 152.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales152.36141.15 8 OPM %20.2221.20 -PBDT32.6330.98 5 PBT29.5728.56 4 NP22.2819.47 14

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:22 IST

