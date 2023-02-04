Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 12.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.14% to Rs 389.27 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 12.63% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 389.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 428.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.389.27428.4213.9211.1550.6348.4134.6732.7425.6822.80

