JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 32.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 12.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.14% to Rs 389.27 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 12.63% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 389.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 428.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales389.27428.42 -9 OPM %13.9211.15 -PBDT50.6348.41 5 PBT34.6732.74 6 NP25.6822.80 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU