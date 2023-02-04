Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 12.63% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 9.14% to Rs 389.27 croreNet profit of Rossari Biotech rose 12.63% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 389.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 428.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales389.27428.42 -9 OPM %13.9211.15 -PBDT50.6348.41 5 PBT34.6732.74 6 NP25.6822.80 13
