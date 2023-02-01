D P Wires standalone net profit rises 10.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 114.87% to Rs 344.16 crore

Net profit of D P Wires rose 10.44% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 114.87% to Rs 344.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 160.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

