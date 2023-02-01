Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 29.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.98% to Rs 971.77 croreNet profit of Ajanta Pharma declined 29.86% to Rs 134.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 191.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 971.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 837.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales971.77837.91 16 OPM %17.4528.59 -PBDT201.64262.66 -23 PBT168.34230.94 -27 NP134.51191.78 -30
