HG Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 29.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.98% to Rs 971.77 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma declined 29.86% to Rs 134.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 191.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 971.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 837.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales971.77837.91 16 OPM %17.4528.59 -PBDT201.64262.66 -23 PBT168.34230.94 -27 NP134.51191.78 -30

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:19 IST

