Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 487.45, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11488.35. The Sensex is at 38893.69, up 0.24%.Dabur India Ltd has gained around 4.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31642, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

