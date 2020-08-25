RBL Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 191.1, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 49.14% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% jump in NIFTY and a 17.47% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.1, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11472.85. The Sensex is at 38860.73, up 0.16%. RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 6.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22833, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 270.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 242.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 191.75, up 3.09% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 49.14% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% jump in NIFTY and a 17.47% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

