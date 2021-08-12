Dabur India Ltd stays slippery

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 575, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.5% in last one year as compared to a 44.75% rally in NIFTY and a 15.46% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 575, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 16357.15. The Sensex is at 54818.02, up 0.54%.Dabur India Ltd has eased around 2.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36425.85, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 575.7, down 0.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 70.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

