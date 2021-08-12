Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2021.
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 75.05 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6114 shares in the past one month.
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd soared 16.80% to Rs 1449.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4883 shares in the past one month.
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd spiked 16.42% to Rs 253.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4774 shares in the past one month.
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd gained 14.88% to Rs 297.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18652 shares in the past one month.
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd advanced 14.41% to Rs 383.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19910 shares in the past one month.
