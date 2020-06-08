Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.38% to Rs 26.37 croreNet Loss of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.38% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 107.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.3719.77 33 107.1792.35 16 OPM %-12.67-15.93 --4.74-11.71 - PBDT-4.24-5.07 16 -11.48-14.81 22 PBT-6.62-7.44 11 -20.94-22.94 9 NP-5.81-0.94 -518 -22.92-12.61 -82
