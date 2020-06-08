PVR reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.98% to Rs 645.13 crore

Net loss of PVR reported to Rs 74.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 46.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.98% to Rs 645.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 837.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.62% to Rs 27.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 3414.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3085.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

645.13837.633414.443085.5626.7419.1231.5118.9772.04129.14632.05490.31-70.1974.2189.59299.03-74.4946.9427.30189.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)