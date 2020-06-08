Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 49.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.60% to Rs 15.26 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 49.20% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.60% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.11% to Rs 5.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 62.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

