Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 49.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.60% to Rs 15.26 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India declined 49.20% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.60% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.11% to Rs 5.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 62.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.2617.46 -13 62.9262.66 0 OPM %11.6013.63 -13.3514.55 - PBDT1.802.64 -32 9.7610.18 -4 PBT1.422.40 -41 8.389.06 -8 NP0.951.87 -49 5.7711.12 -48
