20 Microns consolidated net profit declines 51.32% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 128.26 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns declined 51.32% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 128.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 130.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 24.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 529.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 479.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

