20 Microns consolidated net profit declines 51.32% in the March 2020 quarter

20 Microns standalone net profit declines 9.66% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 128.26 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns declined 51.32% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 128.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 130.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 24.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 529.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 479.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales128.26130.21 -1 529.32479.67 10 OPM %9.3613.52 -12.4614.36 - PBDT7.6612.63 -39 47.0648.93 -4 PBT4.479.94 -55 34.5538.46 -10 NP3.136.43 -51 24.1224.98 -3

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 17:57 IST

