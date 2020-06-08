20 Microns standalone net profit declines 9.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 113.27 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns declined 9.66% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 113.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.02% to Rs 24.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 490.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 435.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

