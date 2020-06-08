20 Microns standalone net profit declines 9.66% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 49.20% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 113.27 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns declined 9.66% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 113.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.02% to Rs 24.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 490.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 435.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales113.27116.59 -3 490.05435.67 12 OPM %9.1613.81 -12.0114.12 - PBDT9.7311.47 -15 46.3343.30 7 PBT6.849.10 -25 35.1433.93 4 NP5.245.80 -10 24.9721.71 15

