Dai-ichi Karkaria reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.88 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dai-ichi Karkaria reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Dai-ichi Karkaria reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Dai-Ichi Karkaria closes down its Kasarwadi Plant
Global Economy: Asian factories feel pinch from escalating trade conflict
Asian factories feel pinch from escalating trade conflict
-
Sales decline 47.27% to Rs 24.11 croreNet loss of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 47.27% to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales24.1145.72 -47 OPM %-11.4113.67 -PBDT-4.837.16 PL PBT-7.126.64 PL NP-4.885.05 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU