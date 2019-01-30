Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 4.10% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.09% to Rs 72.86 croreNet profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 4.10% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 72.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 70.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales72.8670.00 4 OPM %12.9616.63 -PBDT9.7611.95 -18 PBT7.017.95 -12 NP5.615.85 -4
