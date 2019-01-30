Simplex Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 79.70% to Rs 0.82 croreNet profit of Simplex Realty reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 79.70% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.824.04 -80 OPM %-143.90-39.85 -PBDT0-0.14 100 PBT-0.04-0.18 78 NP4.03-0.17 LP
