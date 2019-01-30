Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit rises 29.11% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 981.12 croreNet profit of Mahindra Logistics rose 29.11% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 981.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 835.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales981.12835.06 17 OPM %3.663.53 -PBDT36.5829.84 23 PBT30.8724.50 26 NP19.1614.84 29
