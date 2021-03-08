Daily Covid-19 Cases In India Spike Above 18000 Mark

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have been reporting a surge in the COVID daily new cases recently. They cumulatively account for 86.25% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 18,599 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 11,141. It is followed by Kerala with 2,100 while Punjab reported 1,043 new cases.

