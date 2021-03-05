Performance Linked Incentives Schemes To Likely Help In Doubling Of workforce In Associated Sectors

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed a webinar on Production Linked Incentives scheme organized by Department of Industry and International Trade and NITI Aayog through video conference. Speaking on the steps taken to boost trade and industry in this year's Union Budget, the Prime Minister said that over the past 6-7 years, several successful efforts have been made to encourage Make in India at different levels. He stressed on the need to take a big leap, increase the speed and scale to boost manufacturing.

The Prime Minister said the Government's thinking is clear - Minimum Government, Maximum Governance and expects Zero Effect, Zero Defect. He said the Government is working at every level to promote the industry like Ease of Doing Business, reducing the compliance burden, creating multimodal infrastructure to reduce logistics costs, constructing district level export hubs.

The Prime Minister said 13 sectors have been brought under Production Linked Incentives for the first time. PLI benefits the entire ecosystem associated with the sector. With PLI in auto and pharma, there will be very less foreign dependence related to auto parts, medical equipment and raw materials of medicines.

The Prime Minister highlighted that in this year's budget, a provision of about 2 lakh crore rupees has been made for schemes related to the PLI scheme. An average of 5 % of production is given as incentive. This means that PLI schemes will lead to production worth $ 520 billion in India in the next five years. It is also estimated that sectors for which the PLI scheme has been created will witness doubling of the workforce.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)