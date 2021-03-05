Ministry of Power Says Average Rural Power Supply Increased From 12.5 Hours In 2014-15 To 18.5 Hours In 2019-20

-
ALSO READ
NTPC unit declares COD of 50 MW solar power project in Kerala
Power Grid Corporation of India announces appointment of nominee director
NTPC declares commercial operation of Unit#3 of 150 MW of Kameng HEP
Tata Power partners with SIDBI
Power Grid receives LoI for transmission system project in Rajasthan
-
Ministry of Power has informed that the average rural power supply duration has increased from 12.5 hours in 2014-15 to 18.5 hours in 2019-20. The 100% village electrification has been achieved 13 days before target while 100% Household electrification has been achieved under Saubhagya scheme.
The Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules were rolled out by Power Ministry in December, 2020, with emphasis that power system exists to serve consumers with mandated service standards and mandatory round the clock call center. The country has been transformed from a Power Deficit to Power Surplus Nation as at present the total installed capacity in country is 3.77 lakh MW as compared to Peak Demand of 1.89 lakh MW.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU