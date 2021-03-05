Ministry of Power Says Average Rural Power Supply Increased From 12.5 Hours In 2014-15 To 18.5 Hours In 2019-20

Ministry of Power has informed that the average rural power supply duration has increased from 12.5 hours in 2014-15 to 18.5 hours in 2019-20. The 100% village electrification has been achieved 13 days before target while 100% Household electrification has been achieved under Saubhagya scheme.

The Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules were rolled out by Power Ministry in December, 2020, with emphasis that power system exists to serve consumers with mandated service standards and mandatory round the clock call center. The country has been transformed from a Power Deficit to Power Surplus Nation as at present the total installed capacity in country is 3.77 lakh MW as compared to Peak Demand of 1.89 lakh MW.

