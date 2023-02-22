Dalmia Cement (Bharat) standalone net profit rises 251.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dalmia Bharat, Jaiprakash Associates in action after CCI approves assets acquisition by Dalmia Cement
Dalmia Bharat gains as Q3 PAT soars 143% YoY to Rs 204 cr
RHI Magnesita soars on acquiring Indian refractory business of Dalmia
RHI Magnesita to acquire Indian refractory biz of Dalmia Bharat Refractories
Dalmia Bharat to acquire Jaypee Group's cement plants for Rs 5,666 cr
-
Sales rise 25.17% to Rs 3014.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) rose 251.35% to Rs 130.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.17% to Rs 3014.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2408.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3014.002408.00 25 OPM %16.9512.58 -PBDT463.00294.00 57 PBT170.0024.00 608 NP130.0037.00 251
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU