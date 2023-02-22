Dalmia Cement (Bharat) standalone net profit rises 251.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.17% to Rs 3014.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) rose 251.35% to Rs 130.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.17% to Rs 3014.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2408.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

