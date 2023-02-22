ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 119.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.50% to Rs 527.74 crore

Net profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 119.42% to Rs 105.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 527.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 410.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.527.74410.6973.6968.69143.4265.84136.4059.59105.2147.95

