Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit declines 46.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 2.44 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Investment declined 46.26% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

