Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit declines 46.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 2.44 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Investment declined 46.26% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.442.70 -10 OPM %83.2084.07 -PBDT2.032.27 -11 PBT2.022.26 -11 NP1.222.27 -46

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:31 IST

