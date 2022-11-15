Prozone Intu Properties consolidated net profit rises 1065.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 26.70 crore

Net profit of Prozone Intu Properties rose 1065.22% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.7030.2952.7740.2822.816.8916.750.2013.401.15

