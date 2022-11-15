JUST IN
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Prozone Intu Properties consolidated net profit rises 1065.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 26.70 crore

Net profit of Prozone Intu Properties rose 1065.22% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.7030.29 -12 OPM %52.7740.28 -PBDT22.816.89 231 PBT16.750.20 8275 NP13.401.15 1065

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

