Data Patterns rallies after blockbuster Q3 results

Data Patterns (India) surged 9.91% to Rs 1276.40 after the company's net profit surged 271.88% to Rs 33.32 crore on 155.04% spurt in net sales to Rs 111.81 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) improved by 275% from Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2021 to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (operational EBIDTA) increased by 202% from Rs 15.59 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 to Rs 47.04 crore in the corresponding quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The company said that orders in hand as on date stood at Rs 890.40 crore. Negotiation completed and yet to receive order is Rs 123.86 crore. Including orders negotiated converted into orders, the order book will be Rs 1,014 crore.

Order book as on 1 April 2022 was Rs 476.18 crore.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India) said, "We exceeded our own internal goals by achieving revenue growth of 2x times in 9MFY23, the best ever in our company's history. With the expectation of new orders in Q4, we are focused on improving execution effectiveness to promote operating leverage and maintaining a diversified order book. With the new manufacturing facility anticipated to commence in Q4 of FY 2023, we are well positioned to benefit from the strong sectoral tailwinds given our R&D prowess and our manufacturing capabilities."

Data Patterns' core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been across Radars, Electronic Warfare Suites, Communications, Avionics, Small Satellites, Automated Test Equipment, COTS and programmes catering to Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos and other Communication & Electronic Intelligence Systems. The company works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO and ISRO.

